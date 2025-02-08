Johnson’s 20 help Akron take down South Alabama 80-65

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson’s 20 points helped Akron defeat South Alabama 80-65 on Saturday. Johnson had three steals…

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tavari Johnson’s 20 points helped Akron defeat South Alabama 80-65 on Saturday.

Johnson had three steals for the Zips (18-5, 10-0 Mid-American Conference). Seth Wilson scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 8, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Bowen Hardman finished 4 of 10 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points. The Zips extended their winning streak to 11 games.

The Jaguars (16-9, 8-4 Sun Belt Conference) were led by Barry Dunning Jr., who posted 22 points and 12 rebounds. Elijah Ormiston added 15 points for South Alabama. Judah Brown had 10 points.

Akron took the lead with 9:42 left in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 36-30 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 11 points. Akron extended its lead to 50-37 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Hardman scored a team-high nine points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

Akron’s next game is Tuesday against Western Michigan at home, and South Alabama hosts Marshall on Thursday.

