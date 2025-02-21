Johnson’s 17 help Fairfield knock off Rider 69-49

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Prophet Johnson’s 17 points helped Fairfield defeat Rider 69-49 on Friday night. Johnson added nine rebounds…

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J. (AP) — Prophet Johnson’s 17 points helped Fairfield defeat Rider 69-49 on Friday night.

Johnson added nine rebounds for the Stags (10-17, 6-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jamie Bergens scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Kyle Jenkins had 12 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range).

Zion Cruz finished with 15 points for the Broncs (10-17, 6-10). TJ Weeks Jr. added 10 points for Rider. Tariq Ingraham had eight points and eight rebounds.

Both teams play Mount St. Mary’s next, Fairfield on Friday at home and Rider on the road on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

