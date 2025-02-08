Johnson’s 12 help Tennessee Tech knock off Eastern Illinois 59-54

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson scored 12 points as Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Illinois 59-54 on Saturday night. Johnson…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jaylon Johnson scored 12 points as Tennessee Tech beat Eastern Illinois 59-54 on Saturday night.

Johnson had six rebounds for the Golden Eagles (13-12, 8-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 11 points and added six rebounds. JaJuan Nicholls shot 5 of 10 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line to finish with 11 points.

The Panthers (8-17, 4-10) were led in scoring by Nakyel Shelton, who finished with 12 points, five assists and four steals. Kooper Jacobi added 11 points and six rebounds for Eastern Illinois. Sekou Kalle also recorded eight points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Tennessee Tech visits Little Rock and Eastern Illinois hosts Tennessee State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.