Johnson scores 23, Rocak hits 3 go-ahead 3-pointer in UC Davis’ 75-74 win over UC Riverside

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — TY Johnson scored 23 points and Niko Rocak hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 27 seconds to…

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — TY Johnson scored 23 points and Niko Rocak hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 27 seconds to play as UC Davis beat UC Riverside 75-74 on Thursday night.

Johnson drove the lane to the right block and kicked it out to Rocak for a straight-away 3 to cap the scoring.

Barrington Hargress missed a potential winning jumper in the closing seconds.

Johnson also contributed five rebounds for the Aggies (15-10, 9-5 Big West Conference). Pablo Tamba scored 10 points while going 3 of 7 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Leo DeBruhl had nine points and shot 2 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Highlanders (16-10, 9-5) were led by Hargress, who was 7-of-21 shooting and finished with 15 points and two steals. UC Riverside also got 15 points and two steals from Isaiah Moses. Kaleb Smith also put up 14 points and two steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Saturday. UC Davis visits UC San Diego and UC Riverside hosts UC Santa Barbara.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.