Johnson scores 22, Montana defeats Northern Arizona 83-80

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Kai Johnson’s 22 points helped Montana defeat Northern Arizona 83-80 on Saturday night.

Johnson had five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals for the Grizzlies (17-8, 10-2 Big Sky Conference). Money Williams shot 5 for 10 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to add 15 points. Malik Moore had 14 points and shot 5 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line. The Grizzlies picked up their sixth straight victory.

The Lumberjacks (14-11, 5-7) were led in scoring by Trenton McLaughlin, who finished with 19 points and five assists. Northern Arizona also got 16 points from Jayden Jackson. Carson Towt finished with 15 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists.

These two teams both play Thursday. Montana hosts Idaho State and Northern Arizona visits Portland State.

