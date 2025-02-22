Johnson scores 20 points as Tennessee Tech defeats Tennessee State 77-74

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 20 points as Tennessee Tech beat Tennessee State 77-74 on Saturday. Johnson…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 20 points as Tennessee Tech beat Tennessee State 77-74 on Saturday.

Johnson added eight rebounds for the Golden Eagles (15-14, 10-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaylon Johnson added 15 points while going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and 10 for 14 from the line while they also had seven assists. Daniel Egbuniwe shot 4 for 11 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds and five steals.

The Tigers (14-15, 10-8) were led in scoring by Justus Jackson, who finished with 19 points. Travis Harper II added 11 points and 11 rebounds for Tennessee State. Aaron Nkrumah finished with 10 points and four assists.

Both teams play again on Thursday. Tennessee Tech hosts Western Illinois and Tennessee State hosts Morehead State.

