Johnson scores 20 as Fairfield beats Mount St. Mary’s 69-62

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Prophet Johnson’s 20 points helped Fairfield defeat Mount St. Mary’s 69-62 on Friday.

Johnson added five rebounds, five assists, and four steals for the Stags (11-17, 7-10 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kyle Jenkins scored 14 points, going 5 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range). Jamie Bergens shot 5 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Dallas Hobbs led the way for the Mountaineers (17-11, 10-7) with 15 points. Dola Adebayo added 12 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks for Mount St. Mary’s. Carmelo Pacheco also had 12 points.

Both teams next play Sunday. Fairfield visits Sacred Heart and Mount St. Mary’s plays Siena at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

