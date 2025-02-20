Johnson scores 18, Tennessee Tech downs UT Martin 71-66 in OT

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr. had 18 points in Tennessee Tech’s 71-66 overtime win over UT Martin on…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr. had 18 points in Tennessee Tech’s 71-66 overtime win over UT Martin on Thursday night.

Johnson added nine rebounds and three steals for the Golden Eagles (14-14, 9-8 Ohio Valley Conference). Jaylon Johnson scored 16 points while shooting 3 for 10 (1 for 7 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds and four steals. Matthew Sells finished 4 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Skyhawks (12-17, 8-10) were led by Tarence Guinyard, who posted 26 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and three steals. AJ Hopkins added 16 points and six rebounds for UT Martin. Vladimer Salaridze finished with six points, six rebounds and three steals.

UTM’s Josue Grullon made a 3-pointer with a second left in regulation to send the game into overtime.

NEXT UP

Up next for Tennessee Tech is a Saturday matchup with Tennessee State at home, and UT Martin hosts Southern Indiana on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

