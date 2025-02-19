Johnson, Lendeborg and UAB defeat Rice 90-89

HOUSTON — Efrem Johnson scored a career-high 24 points to lead UAB and Yaxel Lendeborg’s two free throws with five…

HOUSTON — Efrem Johnson scored a career-high 24 points to lead UAB and Yaxel Lendeborg’s two free throws with five seconds left provided the winning points as the Blazers knocked off Rice 90-89 on Wednesday night.

Rice’s Kellen Amos missed two free throws with 1.8 seconds left.

Johnson went 10 of 13 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Blazers (17-9, 10-3 American Athletic Conference). Lendeborg scored 21 points and added 14 rebounds. Alejandro Vasquez finished with 15 points and Bradley Ezewiro 14.

Jacob Dar led the Owls (12-15, 3-11) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Amos added 22 points for Rice. Caden Powell scored 12 points and Trae Broadnax 11.

Lendeborg put up 11 points in the first half for UAB, who led 43-40 at the break. Johnson scored 17 points in the second half for UAB.

