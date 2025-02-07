Johnson leads UL Monroe against South Alabama after 28-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-13, 5-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-18, 0-11 Sun Belt) Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (9-13, 5-6 Sun Belt) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-18, 0-11 Sun Belt)

Mobile, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe faces South Alabama after Jakayla Johnson scored 28 points in UL Monroe’s 73-71 loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

The Jaguars have gone 2-6 in home games. South Alabama has a 2-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Warhawks are 5-6 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is 5-12 against opponents with a winning record.

South Alabama’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 68.1 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 74.4 South Alabama gives up.

The Jaguars and Warhawks meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rachel Leggett is scoring 11.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Jaguars. Daniela Gonzalez is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 36.8% over the past 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 15.4 points, 3.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 0-10, averaging 60.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Warhawks: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

