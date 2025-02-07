Johnson leads UC Davis against CSU Fullerton after 33-point game

UC Davis Aggies (13-10, 7-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-18, 1-11 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m.…

UC Davis Aggies (13-10, 7-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (6-18, 1-11 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces CSU Fullerton after Ty Johnson scored 33 points in UC Davis’ 73-65 overtime victory over the Long Beach State Beach.

The Titans are 4-7 in home games. CSU Fullerton is 2-16 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies are 7-5 in conference games. UC Davis is ninth in the Big West scoring 68.9 points per game and is shooting 41.4%.

CSU Fullerton’s average of 4.8 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game UC Davis gives up. UC Davis’ 41.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than CSU Fullerton has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Oday is scoring 13.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Titans. Zion Richardson is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Niko Rocak is averaging 5.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 24.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 1-9, averaging 66.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 8.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 65.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.