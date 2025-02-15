Johnson leads Texas against No. 15 Kentucky after 24-point showing

Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 6-5 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-10, 4-8 SEC) Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Kentucky Wildcats (17-7, 6-5 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-10, 4-8 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -3; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts No. 15 Kentucky after Tre Johnson scored 24 points in Texas’ 103-80 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Longhorns are 10-5 in home games. Texas is 1-1 in one-possession games.

The Wildcats have gone 6-5 against SEC opponents. Kentucky is fifth in the SEC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Amari Williams averaging 8.7.

Texas makes 47.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.8 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Kentucky has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points above the 42.2% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The Longhorns and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is scoring 19.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Longhorns. Jordan Pope is averaging 10.2 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 37.8% over the past 10 games.

Jaxson Robinson is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 13.3 points. Otega Oweh is shooting 46.2% and averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 80.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.