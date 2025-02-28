Johnson leads Tennessee Tech against Lindenwood

Lindenwood Lions (14-16, 9-10 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-15, 10-9 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lindenwood Lions (14-16, 9-10 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (15-15, 10-9 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts Lindenwood after Jaylon Johnson scored 31 points in Tennessee Tech’s 82-69 loss to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

The Golden Eagles have gone 9-4 at home. Tennessee Tech ranks fourth in the OVC with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Egbuniwe averaging 5.1.

The Lions are 9-10 in OVC play. Lindenwood has a 6-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee Tech averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.3 per game Lindenwood allows. Lindenwood has shot at a 42.7% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Tennessee Tech have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, while averaging 13.9 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals. Rodney Johnson Jr. is shooting 41.7% and averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

Anias Futrell is scoring 12.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Lions. Reggie Bass is averaging 15.1 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 33.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 6-4, averaging 71.7 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 69.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

