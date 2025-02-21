Johnson leads Samford against Furman after 20-point game

Samford Bulldogs (11-16, 6-5 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-13, 4-7 SoCon) Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Samford Bulldogs (11-16, 6-5 SoCon) at Furman Paladins (14-13, 4-7 SoCon)

Travelers Rest, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Samford visits Furman after Claire Johnson scored 20 points in Samford’s 62-54 victory against the Wofford Terriers.

The Paladins have gone 8-3 at home. Furman is the SoCon leader with 35.6 rebounds per game led by Kate Johnson averaging 6.4.

The Bulldogs are 6-5 in conference games. Samford is 7-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.1 turnovers per game.

Furman’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Samford gives up. Samford has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Furman have averaged.

The Paladins and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tate Walters is averaging 12.6 points, 4.1 assists and two steals for the Paladins. Jada Session is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games.

Emily Bowman is averaging 11 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Bulldogs. Claire Johnson is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Paladins: 4-6, averaging 65.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.5 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

