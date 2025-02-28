Johnson leads Norfolk State against South Carolina State after 22-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (24-4, 11-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-25, 1-10 MEAC) Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Norfolk State Spartans (24-4, 11-0 MEAC) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (2-25, 1-10 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays South Carolina State after Diamond Johnson scored 22 points in Norfolk State’s 90-46 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 on their home court. South Carolina State gives up 69.4 points and has been outscored by 20.1 points per game.

The Spartans are 11-0 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is 20-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

South Carolina State averages 49.3 points per game, 7.4 fewer points than the 56.7 Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of South Carolina State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Spartans meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justice Tramble is averaging 4.2 points for the Bulldogs. Shaunice Reed is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 3.3 steals for the Spartans. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 48.0 points, 25.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 0.5 blocks per game while shooting 34.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Spartans: 10-0, averaging 85.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 14.5 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

