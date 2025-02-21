Johnson leads Fairfield against Rider after 23-point outing

Fairfield Stags (9-17, 5-10 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (10-16, 6-9 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Fairfield Stags (9-17, 5-10 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (10-16, 6-9 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncs -4; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield visits Rider after Prophet Johnson scored 23 points in Fairfield’s 80-67 loss to the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Broncs have gone 3-6 at home. Rider averages 10.5 turnovers per game and is 3-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Stags are 5-10 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield ranks seventh in the MAAC with 12.8 assists per game led by Jamie Bergens averaging 2.8.

Rider’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.3 per game Rider gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 13.9 points and 5.1 rebounds. Tariq Ingraham is shooting 52.1% and averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 11.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Stags. Deon Perry is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Stags: 3-7, averaging 66.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.