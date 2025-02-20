Johnson leads Canisius against Marist after 20-point outing

Marist Red Foxes (12-12, 7-7 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-17, 6-8 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Marist Red Foxes (12-12, 7-7 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (7-17, 6-8 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Marist after Jaela Johnson scored 20 points in Canisius’ 72-59 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Golden Griffins have gone 3-8 in home games. Canisius has a 3-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Foxes are 7-7 against conference opponents. Marist is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Canisius is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 38.1% Marist allows to opponents. Marist averages 56.9 points per game, 9.2 fewer points than the 66.1 Canisius gives up to opponents.

The Golden Griffins and Red Foxes meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 11.3 points for the Golden Griffins. Shariah Gailes is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

Morgan Lee is averaging 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and two blocks for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 5-5, averaging 57.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 56.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

