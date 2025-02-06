Johnson and UC Davis host Long Beach State

UC Davis Aggies (12-10, 6-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-16, 3-8 Big West) Long Beach, California; Thursday,…

UC Davis Aggies (12-10, 6-5 Big West) at Long Beach State Beach (7-16, 3-8 Big West)

Long Beach, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -3.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis takes on Long Beach State after Ty Johnson scored 21 points in UC Davis’ 73-66 loss to the UC Irvine Anteaters.

The Beach have gone 3-6 in home games. Long Beach State is 4-11 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aggies are 6-5 in Big West play. UC Davis is 6-7 against opponents over .500.

Long Beach State makes 44.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than UC Davis has allowed to its opponents (41.5%). UC Davis averages 68.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 74.0 Long Beach State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devin Askew is averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists and 1.7 steals for the Beach. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Leo DeBruhl is averaging 8.5 points for the Aggies. Johnson is averaging 23.0 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 38.6% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beach: 2-8, averaging 68.7 points, 26.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

