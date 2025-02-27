Johnson and the Canisius Golden Griffins visit conference foe Manhattan

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-19, 6-10 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (12-13, 6-10 MAAC) Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Canisius Golden Griffins (7-19, 6-10 MAAC) at Manhattan Jaspers (12-13, 6-10 MAAC)

Riverdale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaela Johnson and Canisius take on Caroline de Klauman and Manhattan on Thursday.

The Jaspers are 7-4 on their home court. Manhattan leads the MAAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Hana Muhl averaging 4.9.

The Golden Griffins are 6-10 in conference play. Canisius is 1-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 22.2 turnovers per game.

Manhattan’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Canisius allows. Canisius averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Manhattan allows.

The Jaspers and Golden Griffins match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nitzan Amar averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Ines Gimenez Monserrat is shooting 38.5% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

Johnson is averaging 11.8 points for the Golden Griffins. Shariah Gailes is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 57.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 4-6, averaging 57.2 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 36.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

