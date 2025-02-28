Johnson and Green Bay host Oakland

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-17, 10-9 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-26, 2-17 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (13-17, 10-9 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (4-26, 2-17 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay plays Oakland after Jeremiah Johnson scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 76-71 win against the Detroit Mercy Titans.

The Phoenix have gone 3-10 in home games. Green Bay is 2-17 against opponents with a winning record.

The Golden Grizzlies are 10-9 in Horizon League play. Oakland ranks seventh in the Horizon League with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. averaging 4.5.

Green Bay’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 69.0 points per game, 10.6 fewer points than the 79.6 Green Bay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is shooting 43.0% and averaging 13.6 points for the Phoenix. Johnson is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Tuburu Niavalurua is averaging 13.9 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies. Nassim Mashhour is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 28.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

