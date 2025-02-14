Johnson and Green Bay host Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-14, 6-8 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-23, 0-14 Horizon League) Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7…

Northern Kentucky Norse (11-14, 6-8 Horizon League) at Green Bay Phoenix (2-23, 0-14 Horizon League)

Green Bay, Wisconsin; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Norse -6.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay takes on Northern Kentucky after Jeremiah Johnson scored 20 points in Green Bay’s 89-74 loss to the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons.

The Phoenix have gone 1-9 at home. Green Bay is sixth in the Horizon League with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Yonatan Levy averaging 5.1.

The Norse are 6-8 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky gives up 71.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

Green Bay scores 68.2 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 71.4 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky’s 42.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Green Bay has allowed to its opponents (47.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hall is averaging 12.5 points for the Phoenix. Johnson is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Josh Dilling averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Norse, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Trey Robinson is averaging 13.3 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phoenix: 0-10, averaging 63.4 points, 25.4 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Norse: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

