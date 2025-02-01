Johnson and Bowling Green host Central Michigan

Bowling Green Falcons (7-13, 2-6 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (9-11, 3-5 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Bowling Green Falcons (7-13, 2-6 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (9-11, 3-5 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -6.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bowling Green faces Central Michigan after Marcus Johnson scored 21 points in Bowling Green’s 75-57 loss to the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Chippewas are 5-3 in home games. Central Michigan ranks second in the MAC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jakobi Heady averaging 4.9.

The Falcons are 2-6 against MAC opponents. Bowling Green ranks seventh in the MAC with 7.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jamai Felt averaging 2.5.

Central Michigan’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Bowling Green allows. Bowling Green has shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

The Chippewas and Falcons match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Heady is scoring 13.9 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Chippewas. Anthony Pritchard is averaging 12.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.3 steals over the last 10 games.

Felt is averaging 5.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Falcons. Johnson is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 69.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Falcons: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.