JMU takes on UL Monroe after Kozlova’s 22-point game

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-17, 7-10 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (26-4, 17-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m.…

UL Monroe Warhawks (11-17, 7-10 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (26-4, 17-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hosts UL Monroe after Kseniia Kozlova scored 22 points in JMU’s 80-74 win against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Dukes are 13-1 in home games. JMU has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warhawks are 7-10 against Sun Belt opponents. UL Monroe is fourth in the Sun Belt scoring 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Sakyia White averaging 6.0.

JMU scores 72.7 points per game, 3.3 more points than the 69.4 UL Monroe gives up. UL Monroe averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.0 per game JMU allows.

The Dukes and Warhawks match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is averaging 16.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Dukes. Kozlova is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jakayla Johnson is averaging 15.5 points, 3.4 assists and 1.8 steals for the Warhawks. Meloney Thames is averaging 12.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 76.0 points, 39.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points per game.

Warhawks: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.