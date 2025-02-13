JMU takes on Appalachian State, aims for 7th straight home win

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-10, 9-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (21-4, 12-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m.…

Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-10, 9-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (21-4, 12-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU will try to keep its six-game home win streak alive when the Dukes play Appalachian State.

The Dukes have gone 10-1 at home. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt in rebounding averaging 38.5 rebounds. Peyton McDaniel leads the Dukes with 8.4 boards.

The Mountaineers have gone 9-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Appalachian State is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

JMU averages 72.6 points, 6.1 more per game than the 66.5 Appalachian State gives up. Appalachian State has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 36.4% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The Dukes and Mountaineers square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is averaging 15.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

Mara Neira is shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 7.4 points and 1.6 steals. Zada Porter is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 77.7 points, 39.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Mountaineers: 6-4, averaging 65.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

