JMU takes on Appalachian State, aims for 25th win this season

James Madison Dukes (24-4, 15-0 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-13, 9-6 Sun Belt) Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30…

James Madison Dukes (24-4, 15-0 Sun Belt) at Appalachian State Mountaineers (13-13, 9-6 Sun Belt)

Boone, North Carolina; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU will aim for its 25th victory this season when the Dukes visit the Appalachian State.

The Mountaineers have gone 8-5 at home. Appalachian State has a 4-10 record against teams over .500.

The Dukes are 15-0 in Sun Belt play. JMU ranks sixth in college basketball with 39.1 rebounds per game led by Peyton McDaniel averaging 8.4.

Appalachian State makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.8 percentage points higher than JMU has allowed to its opponents (35.9%). JMU averages 5.3 more points per game (72.1) than Appalachian State allows (66.8).

The Mountaineers and Dukes face off Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zada Porter is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Mara Neira is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

McDaniel is averaging 16.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Dukes. Ashanti Barnes-Williams is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 62.2 points, 28.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Dukes: 10-0, averaging 73.3 points, 41.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.