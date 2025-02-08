JMU hosts Bischoff and Ball State

Ball State Cardinals (19-4, 11-0 MAC) at James Madison Dukes (20-4, 12-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Ball State Cardinals (19-4, 11-0 MAC) at James Madison Dukes (20-4, 12-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State visits JMU after Madelyn Bischoff scored 20 points in Ball State’s 71-51 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons.

The Dukes have gone 9-1 in home games. JMU ranks sixth in college basketball with 28.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Peyton McDaniel averaging 6.5.

The Cardinals are 7-1 on the road. Ball State ranks sixth in the MAC with 9.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Alex Richard averaging 3.4.

JMU’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Ball State allows. Ball State has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.4 points for the Dukes. Roshala Scott is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ally Becki is averaging 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Cardinals. Richard is averaging 15.2 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 10-0, averaging 78.0 points, 40.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points per game.

Cardinals: 10-0, averaging 77.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.