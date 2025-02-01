JJ White scores 23 to lead Omaha to 78-69 victory over Denver

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — JJ White had 23 points to lead Omaha to a 78-69 victory over Denver on Saturday…

White shot 8 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (14-10, 8-1 Summit League). Marquel Sutton scored 22 and grabbed seven rebounds. Isaac Ondekane added 10 points.

DeAndre Craig finished with 21 points to pace the Pioneers (8-16, 2-7). Nicholas Shogbonyo added 17 points, eight rebounds and two steals. Pedro Lopez-Sanvicente finished with 11 points and two blocks.

