JJ White makes a 3-pointer just before the buzzer as Omaha defeats North Dakota 80-77

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — JJ White made a 3-pointer just before the buzzer to give Omaha an 80-77 victory over North Dakota on Thursday night.

White finished with 24 points and eight assists for the Mavericks (15-10, 9-1 Summit League). Marquel Sutton scored 18 points while shooting 5 for 12 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 9 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Lance Waddles had 11 points and went 5 of 11 from the field.

The Fighting Hawks (9-16, 3-7) were led in scoring by Amar Kuljuhovic and Mier Panoam with 17 points apiece. Treysen Eaglestaff also put up 14 points and two blocks.

Both teams next play Saturday. Omaha hosts North Dakota State and North Dakota goes on the road to play UMKC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

