Jimerson and Saint Louis host Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (17-8, 6-7 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (14-12, 7-6 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -6.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Rhode Island after Gibson Jimerson scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 78-69 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Billikens have gone 11-3 in home games. Saint Louis averages 73.4 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The Rams have gone 6-7 against A-10 opponents. Rhode Island ranks seventh in the A-10 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Javonte Brown averaging 2.3.

Saint Louis averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 8.3 more points per game (78.3) than Saint Louis gives up (70.0).

The Billikens and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson is averaging 17.2 points for the Billikens. Robbie Avila is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Thomas is shooting 44.6% and averaging 18.1 points for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.