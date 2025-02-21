Jimerson and Saint Louis host Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (17-8, 6-7 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (14-12, 7-6 A-10) St. Louis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rhode Island Rams (17-8, 6-7 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (14-12, 7-6 A-10)

St. Louis; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Rhode Island after Gibson Jimerson scored 20 points in Saint Louis’ 78-69 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Billikens have gone 11-3 in home games. Saint Louis is 7-4 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Rams are 6-7 in A-10 play. Rhode Island ranks third in the A-10 shooting 34.5% from 3-point range.

Saint Louis makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.2 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Rhode Island scores 8.3 more points per game (78.3) than Saint Louis gives up (70.0).

The Billikens and Rams face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Swope is averaging 16.1 points and 4.6 assists for the Billikens. Robbie Avila is averaging 15.5 points and 7.7 rebounds while shooting 46.7% over the last 10 games.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 18.1 points, six assists and 2.2 steals for the Rams. Jaden House is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Rams: 5-5, averaging 74.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

