Jensen leads No. 24 Creighton against Georgetown after 25-point showing

Georgetown Hoyas (11-13, 4-9 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (20-4, 12-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgetown Hoyas (11-13, 4-9 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (20-4, 12-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 Creighton hosts Georgetown after Lauren Jensen scored 25 points in Creighton’s 70-57 win against the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bluejays have gone 8-1 at home. Creighton is 16-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hoyas are 4-9 in Big East play. Georgetown is 2-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Creighton scores 73.8 points, 10.8 more per game than the 63.0 Georgetown gives up. Georgetown averages 63.6 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 64.1 Creighton allows.

The Bluejays and Hoyas square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 17.7 points while shooting 44.9% from beyond the arc. Jensen is shooting 45.0% and averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Ariel Jenkins is averaging 12.5 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Hoyas. Kelsey Ransom is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 72.4 points, 28.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Hoyas: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.