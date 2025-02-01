Jensen, Creighton Bluejays square off against the Providence Friars

Providence Friars (9-14, 2-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (17-4, 9-1 Big East) Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Providence Friars (9-14, 2-8 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (17-4, 9-1 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Olivia Olsen and Providence visit Lauren Jensen and Creighton in Big East play.

The Bluejays are 6-1 in home games. Creighton is third in the Big East with 16.3 assists per game led by Jensen averaging 4.1.

The Friars are 2-8 in conference matchups. Providence is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Creighton averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.1 per game Providence allows. Providence’s 39.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.2 percentage points lower than Creighton has allowed to its opponents (42.9%).

The Bluejays and Friars match up Sunday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Maly averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Bluejays, scoring 17.8 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Jensen is shooting 40.1% and averaging 13.8 points over the past 10 games.

Olsen is averaging 9.3 points and eight rebounds for the Friars. Grace Efosa-Aguebor is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 8-2, averaging 68.7 points, 26.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Friars: 2-8, averaging 49.7 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

