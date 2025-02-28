Jenks leads Florida Atlantic against UTSA after 22-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-19, 2-14 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (24-3, 15-1 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (10-19, 2-14 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (24-3, 15-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic faces UTSA after Taziah Jenks scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 80-70 loss to the East Carolina Pirates.

The Roadrunners have gone 12-0 at home. UTSA is seventh in the AAC scoring 67.0 points while shooting 40.7% from the field.

The Owls are 2-14 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic gives up 66.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

UTSA’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than UTSA gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nina De Leon Negron is averaging 9.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.6 steals for the Roadrunners. Jordyn Jenkins is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

Mya Perry is scoring 15.0 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Owls. Stefanie Ingram is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 65.8 points, 35.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.8 points per game.

Owls: 1-9, averaging 57.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 36.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

