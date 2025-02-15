Jenkins leads UTSA against Memphis after 23-point showing

Memphis Tigers (6-17, 4-8 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (21-3, 12-1 AAC) San Antonio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA…

Memphis Tigers (6-17, 4-8 AAC) at UTSA Roadrunners (21-3, 12-1 AAC)

San Antonio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts Memphis after Jordyn Jenkins scored 23 points in UTSA’s 60-46 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Roadrunners are 11-0 on their home court. UTSA is the top team in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 55.9 points while holding opponents to 36.7% shooting.

The Tigers are 4-8 against AAC opponents. Memphis ranks eighth in the AAC scoring 28.4 points per game in the paint led by Tanyuel averaging 12.0.

UTSA’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Memphis gives up. Memphis averages 13.3 more points per game (69.2) than UTSA allows (55.9).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nina De Leon Negron is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, while averaging 9.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.5 steals. Jenkins is averaging 16.3 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

TI’lan Boler is scoring 17.1 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Tigers. Alasia Smith is averaging 10.5 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Roadrunners: 9-1, averaging 65.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Tigers: 3-7, averaging 63.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

