Javon Jackson scores 16 to lead UIC to 63-58 victory over Missouri State

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Jackson scored 16 points as UIC beat Missouri State 63-58 on Sunday.

Jackson added three steals for the Flames (16-11, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Modestas Kancleris totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Sasa Ciani had 10 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field.

The Bears (9-18, 2-14) were led by Michael Osei-Bonsu, who posted 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and four blocks. Vincent Brady II had 14 points, four assists and three steals. Chase Martin scored nine.

Jackson scored 10 points in the first half for UIC, which led 35-30 at the break. UIC took the lead for good with 1:47 left in the second half on a free throw from Kancleris to make it a 57-56 game.

