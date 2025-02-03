Javohn Garcia scores final three points to lift McNeese over Incarnate Word 67-65

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Javohn Garcia hit a go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left and scored 13 to rally…

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Javohn Garcia hit a go-ahead jumper with 37 seconds left and scored 13 to rally McNeese to a 67-65 victory over Incarnate Word on Monday night.

Garcia added 1 of 2 free throws with seven seconds remaining. He was the only player to score over the final 2:02.

Garcia shot 6 of 11 from the field and 1 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (17-6, 11-1 Southland Conference). Christian Shumate totaled 12 points and nine rebounds. Brandon Murray scored nine.

Jalin Anderson led the way for the Cardinals (11-12, 4-8) with 15 points and four assists. Jordan Pyke contributed 14 points and eight rebounds. Davion Bailey also scored 14.

