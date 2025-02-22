Jarusevicius scores 21, Central Michigan defeats Western Michigan 86-57

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Ugnius Jarusevicius had 21 points in Central Michigan’s 86-57 victory against Western Michigan on Saturday. Jarusevicius…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Ugnius Jarusevicius had 21 points in Central Michigan’s 86-57 victory against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Jarusevicius also contributed six rebounds for the Chippewas (12-15, 5-9 Mid-American Conference). Bryan Ndjonga scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Kyler Vanderjagt went 5 of 6 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 15 points.

Javaughn Hannah led the Broncos (9-18, 6-8) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and three steals. Chansey Willis Jr. added 10 points and four assists for Western Michigan. Markhi Strickland also had eight points and two blocks.

Central Michigan took the lead with 13:25 left in the first half and did not relinquish it. Jarusevicius led their team in scoring with 13 points in the first half to help put them up 46-27 at the break. Central Michigan outscored Western Michigan in the second half by 10 points, with Jakobi Heady scoring a team-high nine points in the final half.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Central Michigan hosts Buffalo and Western Michigan hosts Ohio.

