Jarusevicius and Central Michigan host Buffalo

Buffalo Bulls (8-19, 3-11 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (12-15, 5-9 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -14.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Buffalo after Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 21 points in Central Michigan’s 86-57 victory against the Western Michigan Broncos.

The Chippewas are 7-5 on their home court. Central Michigan leads the MAC averaging 36.3 points in the paint. Jarusevicius leads the Chippewas scoring 8.0.

The Bulls are 3-11 against MAC opponents. Buffalo gives up 81.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.6 points per game.

Central Michigan averages 75.7 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than the 81.1 Buffalo allows. Buffalo has shot at a 42.2% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points fewer than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jarusevicius is scoring 16.1 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Chippewas. Jakobi Heady is averaging 14.9 points and six rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ryan Sabol is averaging 14.9 points for the Bulls. Tyson Dunn is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 80.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Bulls: 2-8, averaging 69.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points.

