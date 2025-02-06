Janneh leads Saint Peter’s against Siena after 26-point game

Siena Saints (10-10, 7-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-13, 4-6 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Siena Saints (10-10, 7-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-13, 4-6 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces Siena after Fatmata Janneh scored 26 points in Saint Peter’s 79-59 loss to the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Peacocks are 5-2 in home games. Saint Peter’s is eighth in the MAAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Louella Allana averaging 6.1.

The Saints are 7-4 against MAAC opponents. Siena ranks third in the MAAC with 13.8 assists per game led by Ahniysha Jackson averaging 3.0.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

The Peacocks and Saints face off Thursday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allana is averaging three points and 6.1 assists for the Peacocks. Janneh is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Teresa Seppala is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Saints. Jackson is averaging 13.5 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 53.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.7 points per game.

Saints: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.