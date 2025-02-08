Janneh leads Saint Peter’s against Manhattan after 26-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (11-9, 5-6 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-14, 4-7 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Manhattan Jaspers (11-9, 5-6 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-14, 4-7 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s plays Manhattan after Fatmata Janneh scored 26 points in Saint Peter’s 68-60 loss to the Siena Saints.

The Peacocks have gone 5-3 in home games. Saint Peter’s gives up 59.9 points and has been outscored by 8.2 points per game.

The Jaspers have gone 5-6 against MAAC opponents. Manhattan is the MAAC leader with 33.4 rebounds per game led by Leyla Ozturk averaging 6.4.

Saint Peter’s scores 51.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 59.8 Manhattan allows. Manhattan averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Saint Peter’s allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is scoring 19.1 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 8.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 31.0% over the last 10 games.

Nitzan Amar averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc. Ozturk is shooting 51.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 3-7, averaging 53.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Jaspers: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.