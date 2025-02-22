Janneh and the Saint Peter’s Peacocks take on conference foe Sacred Heart

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-15, 7-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-17, 3-12 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (9-15, 7-8 MAAC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-17, 3-12 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fatmata Janneh and Saint Peter’s take on Ny’Ceara Pryor and Sacred Heart in MAAC action Saturday.

The Pioneers are 5-6 in home games. Sacred Heart has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Peacocks have gone 7-8 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s is 4-9 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Sacred Heart is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 41.1% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s averages 52.5 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 65.2 Sacred Heart gives up to opponents.

The Pioneers and Peacocks face off Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pryor is averaging 19.1 points, six rebounds, four assists and 3.9 steals for the Pioneers. Amelia Wood is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games.

Janneh is averaging 18.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 8.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 2-8, averaging 61.4 points, 28.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 11.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 53.2 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

