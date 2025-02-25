James Madison visits Willis and UL Monroe

James Madison Dukes (19-10, 12-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-22, 3-13 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (19-10, 12-4 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (7-22, 3-13 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -12.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe takes on James Madison after Makai Willis scored 21 points in UL Monroe’s 95-70 loss to the Arkansas State Red Wolves.

The Warhawks are 5-9 on their home court. UL Monroe is 4-13 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dukes are 12-4 against Sun Belt opponents. James Madison is 3-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UL Monroe’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game James Madison gives up. James Madison averages 73.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer than the 74.7 UL Monroe gives up.

The Warhawks and Dukes meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyreese Watson is averaging 11.1 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Jalen Bolden is averaging 14.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 36.4% over the past 10 games.

Bryce Lindsay averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 13.2 points while shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc. Mark Freeman is averaging 18.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 3-7, averaging 64.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Dukes: 9-1, averaging 74.6 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.