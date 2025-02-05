James Madison Dukes face the Troy Trojans on 4-game win streak

Troy Trojans (15-7, 8-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-9, 7-4 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (15-7, 8-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (14-9, 7-4 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dukes -1; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison heads into a matchup against Troy as winners of four games in a row.

The Dukes are 10-2 on their home court. James Madison averages 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Trojans have gone 8-3 against Sun Belt opponents. Troy leads the Sun Belt with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Thomas Dowd averaging 2.0.

James Madison averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Troy gives up. Troy has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 43.2% shooting opponents of James Madison have averaged.

The Dukes and Trojans square off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Smith is averaging 8.2 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Dukes. Bryce Lindsay is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Tayton Conerway is averaging 12.7 points, five assists and 3.1 steals for the Trojans. Myles Rigsby is averaging 8.8 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points per game.

Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points.

