James Madison defeats Old Dominion 68-54

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Mark Freeman had 17 points in James Madison’s 68-54 victory against Old Dominion on Saturday night.

Freeman shot 6 for 14, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc for the Dukes (14-9, 7-4 Sun Belt Conference). Bryce Lindsay scored 14 points and added five rebounds. Elijah Hutchins-Everett had 13 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

The Monarchs (10-13, 6-5) were led in scoring by Sean Durugordon, who finished with 18 points and eight rebounds. Robert Davis Jr. added 10 points for Old Dominion. Donovan Raymond also had eight points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Wednesday. James Madison hosts Troy and Old Dominionplays Texas State at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

