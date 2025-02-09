James leads No. 14 NC State against No. 22 Florida State

NC State Wolfpack (18-4, 10-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (19-4, 9-2 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

NC State Wolfpack (18-4, 10-1 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (19-4, 9-2 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 NC State takes on No. 22 Florida State after Aziaha James scored 36 points in NC State’s 89-83 victory against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Seminoles are 12-0 in home games. Florida State scores 92.9 points while outscoring opponents by 23.0 points per game.

The Wolfpack are 10-1 against ACC opponents. NC State is fifth in the ACC scoring 36.3 points per game in the paint led by Zoe Brooks averaging 7.8.

Florida State makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). NC State averages 6.7 more points per game (76.6) than Florida State allows to opponents (69.9).

The Seminoles and Wolfpack face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ta’Niya Latson is averaging 26.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Seminoles. Makayla Timpson is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Brooks is averaging 13.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Wolfpack. James is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 8-2, averaging 90.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 33.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.