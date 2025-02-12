Jamerson leads San Diego against Pepperdine after 21-point showing

San Diego Toreros (4-22, 1-12 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-16, 3-9 WCC) Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Diego Toreros (4-22, 1-12 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (9-16, 3-9 WCC)

Malibu, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego plays Pepperdine after Steven Jamerson II scored 21 points in San Diego’s 93-70 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Waves are 6-7 on their home court. Pepperdine averages 11.0 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Toreros have gone 1-12 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 2-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

Pepperdine is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 45.3% San Diego allows to opponents. San Diego averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Pepperdine allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is averaging 12 points, 7.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Waves. Stefan Todorovic is averaging 17.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is scoring 14.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Toreros. Tony Duckett is averaging 12.4 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 35.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 3-7, averaging 67.2 points, 29.4 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Toreros: 0-10, averaging 70.9 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.