Jalen Sullinger, Jamal Sumlin rally Kent State over Arkansas State 76-75

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Sullinger scored 27 points and Jamal Sumlin made two free throws with 15 seconds left to rally Kent State to a 76-75 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday.

Sullinger shot 9 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Golden Flashes (15-8). Marquis Barnett had 14 points and Delrecco Gillespie scored 12 points on 5-for-5 shooting.

The Red Wolves (18-7) were led by Joseph Pinion, who recorded 20 points. Taryn Todd pitched in with 17 points, five assists and five steals. Terrance Ford Jr. finished with 11 points and four assists.

Sullinger scored 10 points in the first half and Kent State went into the break trailing 39-36. Sullinger put up 17 points in the second half to rally the Golden Flashes.

Izaiyah Nelson had a dunk with 25 seconds left to give the Red Wolves a one-point lead. Nelson missed a layup and a tip-in in the final three seconds as the rally fell short.

