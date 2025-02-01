Jalen Forrest scores 19 to lead Chicago State past Long Island University 73-67 in OT

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Forrest scored the first five points in overtime and finished with 19 to rally Chicago State…

CHICAGO (AP) — Jalen Forrest scored the first five points in overtime and finished with 19 to rally Chicago State to a 73-67 victory over Long Island University on Saturday.

Forrest had a three-point play to begin the extra period and followed with a layup to give Chicago State the lead for good.

Forrest also had six rebounds for the Cougars (3-20, 3-5 Northeast Conference). Gabe Spinelli added 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Noble Crawford scored nine. Crawford’s 3-pointer with 42 seconds left tied it at 58 and forced overtime.

Malachi Davis finished with 32 points for the Sharks (10-15, 6-4). Brent Davis added eight points and seven rebounds. Terell Strickland had eight points, six rebounds and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

