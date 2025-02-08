Jalen Cox posts double-double to lead Colgate over Loyola Maryland 82-68

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Cox finished with 22 points and 10 assists to lead Colgate over Loyola Maryland 82-68…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jalen Cox finished with 22 points and 10 assists to lead Colgate over Loyola Maryland 82-68 on Saturday.

Cox added five steals for the Raiders (10-15, 7-5 Patriot League). Nicolas Louis-Jacques made four 3-pointers and scored 19. Jeff Woodward had 17 points on 8-for-9 shooting from the floor.

Jacob Theodosiou hit six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points for the Greyhounds (10-13, 5-7). He added six rebounds and four assists. Milos Ilic totaled 10 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jordan Stiemke had nine points and two blocks.

Woodward scored nine points in the first half and Colgate went into the break trailing 34-25. Cox scored the last six points for Colgate to close out the 14-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

