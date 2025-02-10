Jakevion Buckley scores 25 to lead Southeast Louisiana over Houston Christian 69-60

HOUSTON (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 25 points to lead Southeast Louisiana to a 69-60 victory over Houston Christian on…

HOUSTON (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 25 points to lead Southeast Louisiana to a 69-60 victory over Houston Christian on Monday night.

Buckley also grabbed seven rebounds for the Lions (16-9, 10-4 Southland Conference). Sam Hines Jr. had 12 points and Brody Rowbury scored 11.

Julian Mackey finished with 25 points and two steals for the Huskies (11-14, 8-6). Bryson Dawkins had 12 points and D’Aundre Samuels totaled 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

